Coronavirus state-wise tally July 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 30,000

India has recorded 8,78,254 cases of the novel coronavirus and 23,174 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,01,609 are active cases while 5,53,470 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,38,470), and Delhi (1,12,494).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 93 0 163 2 Andhra Pradesh 13428 15412 328 29168 3 Arunachal Pradesh 219 138 2 359 4 Assam 5610 10426 35 16071 5 Bihar 5001 11498 143 16642 6 Chandigarh 134 417 8 559 7 Chhattisgarh 887 3153 19 4059 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 234 245 0 479 9 Delhi 19155 89968 3371 112494 10 Goa 952 1487 14 2453 11 Gujarat 10613 29162 2045 41820 12 Haryana 4956 15983 301 21240 13 Himachal Pradesh 273 929 11 1213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4355 5979 179 10513 15 Jharkhand 1418 2308 30 3756 16 Karnataka 22750 15409 684 38843 17 Kerala 3747 4095 31 7873 18 Ladakh 157 928 1 1086 19 Madhya Pradesh 4103 12876 653 17632 20 Maharashtra 103813 140325 10289 254427 21 Manipur 713 896 0 1609 22 Meghalaya 238 66 2 306 23 Mizoram 81 150 0 231 24 Nagaland 447 327 0 774 25 Odisha 4307 8750 64 13121 26 Puducherry 661 739 18 1418 27 Punjab 2230 5392 199 7821 28 Rajasthan 5779 18103 510 24392 29 Sikkim 72 81 0 153 30 Tamil Nadu 46972 89532 1966 138470 31 Telangana 11833 22482 356 34671 32 Tripura 631 1421 2 2054 33 Uttarakhand 704 2786 47 3537 34 Uttar Pradesh 12208 23334 934 36476 35 West Bengal 10500 18581 932 30013 Cases being reassigned to states 2358 2358 Total# 301609 553471 23174 878254 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.28 crore infections and over 5.68 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.