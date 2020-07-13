Coronavirus state-wise tally July 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 30,000

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Bengal cross 30,000

With over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,38,470), and Delhi (1,12,494).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded 8,78,254 cases of the novel coronavirus and 23,174 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 3,01,609 are active cases while 5,53,470 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

With over 2.5 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,38,470), and Delhi (1,12,494).

related news

Screen Shot 2020-07-13 at 9.13.56 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands70930163
2Andhra Pradesh134281541232829168
3Arunachal Pradesh2191382359
4Assam5610104263516071
5Bihar50011149814316642
6Chandigarh1344178559
7Chhattisgarh8873153194059
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2342450479
9Delhi19155899683371112494
10Goa9521487142453
11Gujarat1061329162204541820
12Haryana49561598330121240
13Himachal Pradesh273929111213
14Jammu and Kashmir4355597917910513
15Jharkhand14182308303756
16Karnataka227501540968438843
17Kerala37474095317873
18Ladakh15792811086
19Madhya Pradesh41031287665317632
20Maharashtra10381314032510289254427
21Manipur71389601609
22Meghalaya238662306
23Mizoram811500231
24Nagaland4473270774
25Odisha430787506413121
26Puducherry661739181418
27Punjab223053921997821
28Rajasthan57791810351024392
29Sikkim72810153
30Tamil Nadu46972895321966138470
31Telangana118332248235634671
32Tripura631142122054
33Uttarakhand7042786473537
34Uttar Pradesh122082333493436476
35West Bengal105001858193230013
Cases being reassigned to states23582358
Total#30160955347123174878254
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.28 crore infections and over 5.68 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:53 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.