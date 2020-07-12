App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 36,000 mark

With over 2.46 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,34,226), and Delhi (1,10,921).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded nearly 8.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 22,674 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,92,258 are active cases while 5,34,620 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands70930163
2Andhra Pradesh125331439330927235
3Arunachal Pradesh2141252341
4Assam635191503515536
5Bihar45571068513115373
6Chandigarh1354137555
7Chhattisgarh8103070173897
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2452260471
9Delhi19895876923334110921
10Goa9281428122368
11Gujarat1026028649203240941
12Haryana48911539429720582
13Himachal Pradesh263908111182
14Jammu and Kashmir4092589516910156
15Jharkhand13472243233613
16Karnataka208871471661336216
17Kerala34463963297438
18Ladakh14892811077
19Madhya Pradesh38781267964417201
20Maharashtra9949913698510116246600
21Manipur75084301593
22Meghalaya139662207
23Mizoram771500227
24Nagaland4353130748
25Odisha410583606112526
26Puducherry629690181337
27Punjab235250401957587
28Rajasthan53761786950323748
29Sikkim71800151
30Tamil Nadu46413859151898134226
31Telangana121352091934833402
32Tripura572137521949
33Uttarakhand6532718463417
34Uttar Pradesh114902268991335092
35West Bengal95881795990628453
Cases being reassigned to states30243024
Total#29225853462122674849553
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.26 crore infections and more than 5.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 10:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

