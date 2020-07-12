Coronavirus state-wise tally July 12: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Karnataka cross 36,000 mark

India has recorded nearly 8.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 22,674 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,92,258 are active cases while 5,34,620 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 2.46 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,34,226), and Delhi (1,10,921).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 70 93 0 163 2 Andhra Pradesh 12533 14393 309 27235 3 Arunachal Pradesh 214 125 2 341 4 Assam 6351 9150 35 15536 5 Bihar 4557 10685 131 15373 6 Chandigarh 135 413 7 555 7 Chhattisgarh 810 3070 17 3897 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 245 226 0 471 9 Delhi 19895 87692 3334 110921 10 Goa 928 1428 12 2368 11 Gujarat 10260 28649 2032 40941 12 Haryana 4891 15394 297 20582 13 Himachal Pradesh 263 908 11 1182 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4092 5895 169 10156 15 Jharkhand 1347 2243 23 3613 16 Karnataka 20887 14716 613 36216 17 Kerala 3446 3963 29 7438 18 Ladakh 148 928 1 1077 19 Madhya Pradesh 3878 12679 644 17201 20 Maharashtra 99499 136985 10116 246600 21 Manipur 750 843 0 1593 22 Meghalaya 139 66 2 207 23 Mizoram 77 150 0 227 24 Nagaland 435 313 0 748 25 Odisha 4105 8360 61 12526 26 Puducherry 629 690 18 1337 27 Punjab 2352 5040 195 7587 28 Rajasthan 5376 17869 503 23748 29 Sikkim 71 80 0 151 30 Tamil Nadu 46413 85915 1898 134226 31 Telangana 12135 20919 348 33402 32 Tripura 572 1375 2 1949 33 Uttarakhand 653 2718 46 3417 34 Uttar Pradesh 11490 22689 913 35092 35 West Bengal 9588 17959 906 28453 Cases being reassigned to states 3024 3024 Total# 292258 534621 22674 849553 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.26 crore infections and more than 5.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.