Coronavirus state-wise tally July 11: Confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh cross the 25,000 mark

India has recorded 8,20,916 cases of the novel coronavirus and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,83,407 are active cases while 5,15,385 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261), and Delhi (1,09,140).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64 92 0 156 2 Andhra Pradesh 11936 13194 292 25422 3 Arunachal Pradesh 213 120 2 335 4 Assam 5426 9147 27 14600 5 Bihar 4347 10109 119 14575 6 Chandigarh 124 408 7 539 7 Chhattisgarh 722 3028 17 3767 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 248 211 0 459 9 Delhi 21146 84694 3300 109140 10 Goa 895 1347 9 2251 11 Gujarat 9900 28147 2022 40069 12 Haryana 4740 14904 290 19934 13 Himachal Pradesh 277 883 11 1171 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3943 5786 159 9888 15 Jharkhand 1172 2224 23 3419 16 Karnataka 19039 13836 543 33418 17 Kerala 3103 3820 27 6950 18 Ladakh 146 917 1 1064 19 Madhya Pradesh 3538 12481 638 16657 20 Maharashtra 95943 132625 9893 238461 21 Manipur 750 832 0 1582 22 Meghalaya 139 66 2 207 23 Mizoram 83 143 0 226 24 Nagaland 428 304 0 732 25 Odisha 3928 7972 56 11956 26 Puducherry 618 637 17 1272 27 Punjab 2153 5017 187 7357 28 Rajasthan 5057 17620 497 23174 29 Sikkim 54 80 0 134 30 Tamil Nadu 46108 82324 1829 130261 31 Telangana 12680 19205 339 32224 32 Tripura 545 1372 1 1918 33 Uttarakhand 621 2706 46 3373 34 Uttar Pradesh 11024 21787 889 33700 35 West Bengal 8881 17348 880 27109 Cases being reassigned to states 3416 3416 Total# 283407 515386 22123 820916 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.24 crore infections and nearly 5.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.