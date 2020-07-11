App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 11: Confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh cross the 25,000 mark

With over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261), and Delhi (1,09,140).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 8,20,916 cases of the novel coronavirus and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,83,407 are active cases while 5,15,385 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 11 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands64920156
2Andhra Pradesh119361319429225422
3Arunachal Pradesh2131202335
4Assam542691472714600
5Bihar43471010911914575
6Chandigarh1244087539
7Chhattisgarh7223028173767
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2482110459
9Delhi21146846943300109140
10Goa895134792251
11Gujarat990028147202240069
12Haryana47401490429019934
13Himachal Pradesh277883111171
14Jammu and Kashmir394357861599888
15Jharkhand11722224233419
16Karnataka190391383654333418
17Kerala31033820276950
18Ladakh14691711064
19Madhya Pradesh35381248163816657
20Maharashtra959431326259893238461
21Manipur75083201582
22Meghalaya139662207
23Mizoram831430226
24Nagaland4283040732
25Odisha392879725611956
26Puducherry618637171272
27Punjab215350171877357
28Rajasthan50571762049723174
29Sikkim54800134
30Tamil Nadu46108823241829130261
31Telangana126801920533932224
32Tripura545137211918
33Uttarakhand6212706463373
34Uttar Pradesh110242178788933700
35West Bengal88811734888027109
Cases being reassigned to states34163416
Total#28340751538622123820916
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.24 crore infections and nearly 5.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 11:07 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

