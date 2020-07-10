Coronavirus state-wise tally July 10: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haryana near 20,000

With over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.2 lakh), and Delhi (1.07 lakh).
India has recorded over 7.93 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,604 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,76,685 are active cases while 4,95,513 have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|68
|83
|0
|151
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|11383
|12154
|277
|23814
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|180
|120
|2
|302
|4
|Assam
|5284
|8726
|22
|14032
|5
|Bihar
|4013
|9816
|115
|13944
|6
|Chandigarh
|113
|403
|7
|523
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|757
|2903
|15
|3675
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|222
|189
|0
|411
|9
|Delhi
|21567
|82226
|3258
|107051
|10
|Goa
|869
|1273
|9
|2151
|11
|Gujarat
|9468
|27718
|2008
|39194
|12
|Haryana
|4572
|14510
|287
|19369
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|283
|846
|11
|1140
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3652
|5695
|154
|9501
|15
|Jharkhand
|1015
|2208
|23
|3246
|16
|Karnataka
|17786
|12833
|486
|31105
|17
|Kerala
|2799
|3708
|27
|6534
|18
|Ladakh
|139
|915
|1
|1055
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3475
|12232
|634
|16341
|20
|Maharashtra
|93673
|127259
|9667
|230599
|21
|Manipur
|651
|799
|0
|1450
|22
|Meghalaya
|45
|66
|2
|113
|23
|Mizoram
|64
|133
|0
|197
|24
|Nagaland
|369
|304
|0
|673
|25
|Odisha
|3742
|7407
|52
|11201
|26
|Puducherry
|553
|584
|14
|1151
|27
|Punjab
|2012
|4945
|183
|7140
|28
|Rajasthan
|5002
|17070
|491
|22563
|29
|Sikkim
|62
|72
|0
|134
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46655
|78161
|1765
|126581
|31
|Telangana
|12423
|18192
|331
|30946
|32
|Tripura
|437
|1338
|1
|1776
|33
|Uttarakhand
|587
|2672
|46
|3305
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|10373
|21127
|862
|32362
|35
|West Bengal
|8231
|16826
|854
|25911
Cases being reassigned to states
|4161
|4161
|Total#
|276685
|495513
|21604
|793802
|*(including foreign nationals)
|**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.5 lakh people have died so far.