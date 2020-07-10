App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 10: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haryana near 20,000

With over 2.3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.2 lakh), and Delhi (1.07 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 7.93 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,604 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,76,685 are active cases while 4,95,513 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

With over 2,30,599 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,26,581), and Delhi (1,07,051).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands68830151
2Andhra Pradesh113831215427723814
3Arunachal Pradesh1801202302
4Assam528487262214032
5Bihar4013981611513944
6Chandigarh1134037523
7Chhattisgarh7572903153675
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2221890411
9Delhi21567822263258107051
10Goa869127392151
11Gujarat946827718200839194
12Haryana45721451028719369
13Himachal Pradesh283846111140
14Jammu and Kashmir365256951549501
15Jharkhand10152208233246
16Karnataka177861283348631105
17Kerala27993708276534
18Ladakh13991511055
19Madhya Pradesh34751223263416341
20Maharashtra936731272599667230599
21Manipur65179901450
22Meghalaya45662113
23Mizoram641330197
24Nagaland3693040673
25Odisha374274075211201
26Puducherry553584141151
27Punjab201249451837140
28Rajasthan50021707049122563
29Sikkim62720134
30Tamil Nadu46655781611765126581
31Telangana124231819233130946
32Tripura437133811776
33Uttarakhand5872672463305
34Uttar Pradesh103732112786232362
35West Bengal82311682685425911
Cases being reassigned to states
41614161
Total#27668549551321604793802
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.5 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

