Coronavirus state-wise tally July 10: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haryana near 20,000

India has recorded over 7.93 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 21,604 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 2,76,685 are active cases while 4,95,513 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 10 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 2,30,599 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,26,581), and Delhi (1,07,051).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 68 83 0 151 2 Andhra Pradesh 11383 12154 277 23814 3 Arunachal Pradesh 180 120 2 302 4 Assam 5284 8726 22 14032 5 Bihar 4013 9816 115 13944 6 Chandigarh 113 403 7 523 7 Chhattisgarh 757 2903 15 3675 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 222 189 0 411 9 Delhi 21567 82226 3258 107051 10 Goa 869 1273 9 2151 11 Gujarat 9468 27718 2008 39194 12 Haryana 4572 14510 287 19369 13 Himachal Pradesh 283 846 11 1140 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3652 5695 154 9501 15 Jharkhand 1015 2208 23 3246 16 Karnataka 17786 12833 486 31105 17 Kerala 2799 3708 27 6534 18 Ladakh 139 915 1 1055 19 Madhya Pradesh 3475 12232 634 16341 20 Maharashtra 93673 127259 9667 230599 21 Manipur 651 799 0 1450 22 Meghalaya 45 66 2 113 23 Mizoram 64 133 0 197 24 Nagaland 369 304 0 673 25 Odisha 3742 7407 52 11201 26 Puducherry 553 584 14 1151 27 Punjab 2012 4945 183 7140 28 Rajasthan 5002 17070 491 22563 29 Sikkim 62 72 0 134 30 Tamil Nadu 46655 78161 1765 126581 31 Telangana 12423 18192 331 30946 32 Tripura 437 1338 1 1776 33 Uttarakhand 587 2672 46 3305 34 Uttar Pradesh 10373 21127 862 32362 35 West Bengal 8231 16826 854 25911 Cases being reassigned to states 4161 4161 Total# 276685 495513 21604 793802 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 1.2 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.5 lakh people have died so far.