App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 90,000

With 1.74 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (90,167), Delhi (87,360) and Gujarat (32,557).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded over 5.85 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 17,400 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,20,114 are active cases while 3,47,978 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

With 1,74,761 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (90,167), Delhi (87,360) and Gujarat (32,557).

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands4750097
2Andhra Pradesh7897651118714595
3Arunachal Pradesh128621191
4Assam25685647128227
5Bihar228976876710043
6Chandigarh703646440
7Chhattisgarh5972250132860
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu131820213
9Delhi2627058348274287360
10Goa71659631315
11Gujarat704923662184632557
12Haryana4340997223614548
13Himachal Pradesh36358010953
14Jammu and Kashmir267447221017497
15Jharkhand5911884152490
16Karnataka7078791824615242
17Kerala21122306244442
18Ladakh3246481973
19Madhya Pradesh26261039557213593
20Maharashtra75995909117855174761
21Manipur68155301234
22Meghalaya942152
23Mizoram381220160
24Nagaland2911680459
25Odisha18515189257065
26Puducherry43027212714
27Punjab155738671445568
28Rajasthan33811422041318014
29Sikkim3752089
30Tamil Nadu3889250074120190167
31Telangana8785729426016339
32Tripura301108611388
33Uttarakhand6092231412881
34Uttar Pradesh67111608469723492
35West Bengal57611213066818559
Cases being reassigned to states69156915
Total#22011434797917400585493
*(including foreign nationals)
**(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.04 crore infections and nearly 5.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 09:46 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.