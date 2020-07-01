Coronavirus state-wise tally July 1: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 90,000

India has recorded over 5.85 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 17,400 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,20,114 are active cases while 3,47,978 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 1 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,74,761 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (90,167), Delhi (87,360) and Gujarat (32,557).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 50 0 97 2 Andhra Pradesh 7897 6511 187 14595 3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 62 1 191 4 Assam 2568 5647 12 8227 5 Bihar 2289 7687 67 10043 6 Chandigarh 70 364 6 440 7 Chhattisgarh 597 2250 13 2860 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 131 82 0 213 9 Delhi 26270 58348 2742 87360 10 Goa 716 596 3 1315 11 Gujarat 7049 23662 1846 32557 12 Haryana 4340 9972 236 14548 13 Himachal Pradesh 363 580 10 953 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2674 4722 101 7497 15 Jharkhand 591 1884 15 2490 16 Karnataka 7078 7918 246 15242 17 Kerala 2112 2306 24 4442 18 Ladakh 324 648 1 973 19 Madhya Pradesh 2626 10395 572 13593 20 Maharashtra 75995 90911 7855 174761 21 Manipur 681 553 0 1234 22 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52 23 Mizoram 38 122 0 160 24 Nagaland 291 168 0 459 25 Odisha 1851 5189 25 7065 26 Puducherry 430 272 12 714 27 Punjab 1557 3867 144 5568 28 Rajasthan 3381 14220 413 18014 29 Sikkim 37 52 0 89 30 Tamil Nadu 38892 50074 1201 90167 31 Telangana 8785 7294 260 16339 32 Tripura 301 1086 1 1388 33 Uttarakhand 609 2231 41 2881 34 Uttar Pradesh 6711 16084 697 23492 35 West Bengal 5761 12130 668 18559 Cases being reassigned to states 6915 6915 Total# 220114 347979 17400 585493 *(including foreign nationals) **(more than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.04 crore infections and nearly 5.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.