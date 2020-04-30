Coronavirus state-wise tally April 30: Known COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 4,000

With 9,915 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439).
India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 23,651 are active cases while 8,325 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 9,915 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439).
Punjab and West Bengal have said restrictions will continue after May 3, but will be eased in non-containment zones. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the lockdown will be lifted daily from 7 am to 11 pm in non-red zones.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 29 said new guidelines will be released, which will ease restrictions in many districts from May 4.
The MHA also permitted interstate movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others who are stranded across the country. Screening of such individuals will be mandatory before they travel.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1332
|287
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|38
|29
|1
|5
|Bihar
|392
|65
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3439
|1092
|56
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|4082
|527
|197
|11
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|581
|192
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|107
|19
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|535
|216
|21
|16
|Kerala
|495
|369
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2561
|461
|129
|19
|Maharashtra
|9915
|1593
|432
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|125
|39
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2438
|768
|51
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2162
|1210
|27
|28
|Telangana
|1012
|367
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|55
|36
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2134
|510
|39
|32
|West Bengal
|758
|124
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|33050*
|8325
|1074
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 31.9 lakh cases and more than 2.27 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here.
