Coronavirus state-wise tally April 30: Known COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 4,000

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 23,651 are active cases while 8,325 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 9,915 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439).

Punjab and West Bengal have said restrictions will continue after May 3, but will be eased in non-containment zones. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the lockdown will be lifted daily from 7 am to 11 pm in non-red zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 29 said new guidelines will be released, which will ease restrictions in many districts from May 4.

The MHA also permitted interstate movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others who are stranded across the country. Screening of such individuals will be mandatory before they travel.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 29 1 5 Bihar 392 65 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 8 Delhi 3439 1092 56 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4082 527 197 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 581 192 8 14 Jharkhand 107 19 3 15 Karnataka 535 216 21 16 Kerala 495 369 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2561 461 129 19 Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 125 39 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 357 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2438 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27 28 Telangana 1012 367 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 55 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2134 510 39 32 West Bengal 758 124 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 33050* 8325 1074 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 31.9 lakh cases and more than 2.27 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

