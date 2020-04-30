App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 30: Known COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cross 4,000

With 9,915 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 23,651 are active cases while 8,325 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 30 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 9,915 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439).

Punjab and West Bengal have said restrictions will continue after May 3, but will be eased in non-containment zones. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the lockdown will be lifted daily from 7 am to 11 pm in non-red zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 29 said new guidelines will be released, which will ease restrictions in many districts from May 4.

The MHA also permitted interstate movement of migrant workers, tourists, students, pilgrims and others who are stranded across the country. Screening of such individuals will be mandatory before they travel.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33150
2Andhra Pradesh133228731
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam38291
5Bihar392652
6Chandigarh56170
7Chhattisgarh38340
8Delhi3439109256
9Goa770
10Gujarat4082527197
11Haryana3102093
12Himachal Pradesh40251
13Jammu and Kashmir5811928
14Jharkhand107193
15Karnataka53521621
16Kerala4953694
17Ladakh22160
18Madhya Pradesh2561461129
19Maharashtra99151593432
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha125391
24Puducherry830
25Punjab3579019
26Rajasthan243876851
27Tamil Nadu2162121027
28Telangana101236726
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand55360
31Uttar Pradesh213451039
32West Bengal75812422
Total number of confirmed cases in India33050*83251074
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 31.9 lakh cases and more than 2.27 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 30, 2020 08:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.