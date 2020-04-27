App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 27: Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

With 8,068 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,301) and Delhi (2,918).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 27,892, including 872 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 20,835 are active cases while 6,184 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 8,068 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,301) and Delhi (2,918).

Serum Institute of India, on April 24, said it planned to start the production of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University and expected to bring it to the market by October if clinical trials were successful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on April 27 to review the nationwide lockdown and discuss the exit strategy.

Screen Shot 2020-04-27 at 8.42.00 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33110
2Andhra Pradesh109723131
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam36271
5Bihar274562
6Chandigarh30170
7Chhattisgarh37320
8Delhi291887754
9Goa770
10Gujarat3301313151
11Haryana2891763
12Himachal Pradesh40221
13Jammu and Kashmir5231376
14Jharkhand82133
15Karnataka50318219
16Kerala4583384
17Ladakh20140
18Madhya Pradesh2096302103
19Maharashtra80681076342
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha103351
24Puducherry730
25Punjab3137118
26Rajasthan218551833
27Tamil Nadu1885102024
28Telangana100228026
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand50280
31Uttar Pradesh186828929
32West Bengal64910520
Total number of confirmed cases in India27892*6185872
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 3 million cases and over 206,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on Apr 27, 2020 09:05 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.