Coronavirus state-wise tally April 27: Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

With 8,068 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,301) and Delhi (2,918).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 27,892, including 872 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 20,835 are active cases while 6,184 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
With 8,068 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,301) and Delhi (2,918).
Serum Institute of India, on April 24, said it planned to start the production of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University and expected to bring it to the market by October if clinical trials were successful.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on April 27 to review the nationwide lockdown and discuss the exit strategy.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1097
|231
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|27
|1
|5
|Bihar
|274
|56
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|30
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2918
|877
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3301
|313
|151
|11
|Haryana
|289
|176
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|523
|137
|6
|14
|Jharkhand
|82
|13
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|503
|182
|19
|16
|Kerala
|458
|338
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2096
|302
|103
|19
|Maharashtra
|8068
|1076
|342
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|103
|35
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|26
|Rajasthan
|2185
|518
|33
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1885
|1020
|24
|28
|Telangana
|1002
|280
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|50
|28
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1868
|289
|29
|32
|West Bengal
|649
|105
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|27892*
|6185
|872
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, nearly 3 million cases and over 206,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365