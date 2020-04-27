Coronavirus state-wise tally April 27: Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 27,892, including 872 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 20,835 are active cases while 6,184 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 27 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 8,068 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (3,301) and Delhi (2,918).

Serum Institute of India, on April 24, said it planned to start the production of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Oxford University and expected to bring it to the market by October if clinical trials were successful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on April 27 to review the nationwide lockdown and discuss the exit strategy.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1097 231 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 27 1 5 Bihar 274 56 2 6 Chandigarh 30 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 2918 877 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3301 313 151 11 Haryana 289 176 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 523 137 6 14 Jharkhand 82 13 3 15 Karnataka 503 182 19 16 Kerala 458 338 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2096 302 103 19 Maharashtra 8068 1076 342 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 103 35 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 313 71 18 26 Rajasthan 2185 518 33 27 Tamil Nadu 1885 1020 24 28 Telangana 1002 280 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 50 28 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1868 289 29 32 West Bengal 649 105 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 27892* 6185 872 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

Globally, nearly 3 million cases and over 206,000 deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy