Coronavirus state-wise tally April 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 7,600

With 7,628 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (3,071) and Delhi (2,625).
India has recorded 26,496 cases of the novel coronavirus and 824 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 19,868 are active cases while 5,804 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
With 7,628 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (3,071) and Delhi (2,625).
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1061
|171
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|243
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|28
|15
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2625
|869
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3071
|282
|133
|11
|Haryana
|289
|176
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|494
|112
|6
|14
|Jharkhand
|67
|13
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|500
|158
|18
|16
|Kerala
|457
|338
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2096
|210
|99
|19
|Maharashtra
|7628
|1076
|323
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|94
|33
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|298
|67
|17
|26
|Rajasthan
|2083
|493
|33
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1821
|960
|23
|28
|Telengana
|991
|280
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|48
|26
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1793
|261
|27
|32
|West Bengal
|611
|105
|18
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|26496*
|5804
|824
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
Globally, nearly 28.9 lakh infections and over two lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Follow our full coverage here
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365