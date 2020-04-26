App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 7,600

With 7,628 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (3,071) and Delhi (2,625).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 26,496 cases of the novel coronavirus and 824 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 19,868 are active cases while 5,804 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

1

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33110
2Andhra Pradesh106117131
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam36191
5Bihar243462
6Chandigarh28150
7Chhattisgarh37320
8Delhi262586954
9Goa770
10Gujarat3071282133
11Haryana2891763
12Himachal Pradesh40221
13Jammu and Kashmir4941126
14Jharkhand67133
15Karnataka50015818
16Kerala4573384
17Ladakh20140
18Madhya Pradesh209621099
19Maharashtra76281076323
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha94331
24Puducherry730
25Punjab2986717
26Rajasthan208349333
27Tamil Nadu182196023
28Telengana99128026
29Tripura220
30Uttarakhand48260
31Uttar Pradesh179326127
32West Bengal61110518
Total number of confirmed cases in India26496*5804824
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, nearly 28.9 lakh infections and over two lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage here

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Apr 26, 2020 09:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

