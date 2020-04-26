Coronavirus state-wise tally April 26: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge past 7,600

India has recorded 26,496 cases of the novel coronavirus and 824 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 19,868 are active cases while 5,804 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 26 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 7,628 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (3,071) and Delhi (2,625).

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1061 171 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 19 1 5 Bihar 243 46 2 6 Chandigarh 28 15 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 2625 869 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3071 282 133 11 Haryana 289 176 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 494 112 6 14 Jharkhand 67 13 3 15 Karnataka 500 158 18 16 Kerala 457 338 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2096 210 99 19 Maharashtra 7628 1076 323 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 94 33 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 298 67 17 26 Rajasthan 2083 493 33 27 Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 28 Telengana 991 280 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 48 26 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1793 261 27 32 West Bengal 611 105 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 26496* 5804 824 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, nearly 28.9 lakh infections and over two lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.