Coronavirus state-wise tally April 20: Maharashtra crosses 4,000

With over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,003) and Gujarat (1,743).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 17,265, which includes 543 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 14,175 are active cases while 2,546 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
With over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,003) and Gujarat (1,743).
Some economic activities and services will resume across the country from April 20, in areas designated as non-hotspots.
Delhi, Punjab and Telangana state governments said the restrictions would continue without easing till the nationwide lockdown ends on May 4.
In Telangana, the lockdown has been extended till May 7.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|15
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|646
|42
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|17
|1
|5
|Bihar
|93
|42
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|26
|13
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|25
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2003
|72
|45
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1743
|105
|63
|11
|Haryana
|233
|87
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|350
|56
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|42
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|390
|111
|16
|16
|Kerala
|402
|270
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1407
|127
|70
|19
|Maharashtra
|4203
|507
|223
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|68
|24
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|219
|31
|16
|27
|Rajasthan
|1478
|183
|14
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1477
|411
|15
|29
|Telangana
|844
|186
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|44
|11
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|1084
|108
|17
|32
|West Bengal
|339
|66
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|17265*
|2547
|543
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!