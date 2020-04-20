Coronavirus state-wise tally April 20: Maharashtra crosses 4,000

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 17,265, which includes 543 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 14,175 are active cases while 2,546 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,003) and Gujarat (1,743).

Some economic activities and services will resume across the country from April 20, in areas designated as non-hotspots.

Delhi, Punjab and Telangana state governments said the restrictions would continue without easing till the nationwide lockdown ends on May 4.

In Telangana, the lockdown has been extended till May 7.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 15 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 646 42 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 17 1 5 Bihar 93 42 2 6 Chandigarh 26 13 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 8 Delhi 2003 72 45 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 1743 105 63 11 Haryana 233 87 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 350 56 5 14 Jharkhand 42 0 2 15 Karnataka 390 111 16 16 Kerala 402 270 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1407 127 70 19 Maharashtra 4203 507 223 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland 0 0 0 24 Odisha 68 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 219 31 16 27 Rajasthan 1478 183 14 28 Tamil Nadu 1477 411 15 29 Telangana 844 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 44 11 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 32 West Bengal 339 66 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 17265* 2547 543 *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

