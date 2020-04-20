App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 20: Maharashtra crosses 4,000

With over 4,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (2,003) and Gujarat (1,743).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 17,265, which includes 543 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 14,175 are active cases while 2,546 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 20 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here 

Some economic activities and services will resume across the country from April 20, in areas designated as non-hotspots.

Delhi, Punjab and Telangana state governments said the restrictions would continue without easing till the nationwide lockdown ends on May 4.

In Telangana, the lockdown has been extended till May 7.

Screen Shot 2020-04-20 at 8.56.36 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands15110
2Andhra Pradesh6464215
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam35171
5Bihar93422
6Chandigarh26130
7Chhattisgarh36250
8Delhi20037245
9Goa770
10Gujarat174310563
11Haryana233873
12Himachal Pradesh39161
13Jammu and Kashmir350565
14Jharkhand4202
15Karnataka39011116
16Kerala4022703
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh140712770
19Maharashtra4203507223
20Manipur210
21Meghalaya1101
22Mizoram100
23Nagaland000
24Odisha68241
25Puducherry730
26Punjab2193116
27Rajasthan147818314
28Tamil Nadu147741115
29Telangana84418618
30Tripura210
31Uttarakhand44110
32Uttar Pradesh108410817
32West Bengal3396612
Total number of confirmed cases in India17265*2547543
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.