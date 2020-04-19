App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 19: COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra rises to 211

With 3,651 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,893) and Tamil Nadu (1,372).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 15,707 cases of the novel coronavirus and 507 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 12,969 are active cases while 2,231 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The number of reported cases is rising in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

1

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands14110
2Andhra Pradesh6034215
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam35121
5Bihar86372
6Chandigarh23100
7Chhattisgarh36240
8Delhi18937242
9Goa760
10Gujarat13769353
11Haryana225433
12Himachal Pradesh39161
13Jammu and Kashmir341515
14Jharkhand3402
15Karnataka38410414
16Kerala4002573
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh140712770
19Maharashtra3651365211
20Manipur210
21Meghalaya1101
22Mizoram100
23Nagaland#000
24Odisha61241
25Puducherry730
26Punjab2022713
27Rajasthan135118311
28Tamil Nadu137236515
29Telengana80918618
30Tripura210
31Uttarakhand4290
32Uttar Pradesh9698614
32West Bengal3106212
Total number of confirmed cases in India15712*2231507
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Nagaland patient shifted to Assam

Globally, nearly 23.17 lakh infections and over 1.59 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 19, 2020 09:23 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

