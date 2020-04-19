Coronavirus state-wise tally April 19: COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra rises to 211

With 3,651 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,893) and Tamil Nadu (1,372).
India has recorded 15,707 cases of the novel coronavirus and 507 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 12,969 are active cases while 2,231 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 3,651 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,893) and Tamil Nadu (1,372). The number of reported cases is rising in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|14
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|603
|42
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|12
|1
|5
|Bihar
|86
|37
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|23
|10
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|24
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1893
|72
|42
|9
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|1376
|93
|53
|11
|Haryana
|225
|43
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|341
|51
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|34
|0
|2
|15
|Karnataka
|384
|104
|14
|16
|Kerala
|400
|257
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1407
|127
|70
|19
|Maharashtra
|3651
|365
|211
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Nagaland#
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|61
|24
|1
|25
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|26
|Punjab
|202
|27
|13
|27
|Rajasthan
|1351
|183
|11
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|1372
|365
|15
|29
|Telengana
|809
|186
|18
|30
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|42
|9
|0
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|969
|86
|14
|32
|West Bengal
|310
|62
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|15712*
|2231
|507
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Nagaland patient shifted to Assam
Globally, nearly 23.17 lakh infections and over 1.59 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
