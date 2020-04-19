Coronavirus state-wise tally April 19: COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra rises to 211

India has recorded 15,707 cases of the novel coronavirus and 507 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 12,969 are active cases while 2,231 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on April 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 3,651 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,893) and Tamil Nadu (1,372). The number of reported cases is rising in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 603 42 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 12 1 5 Bihar 86 37 2 6 Chandigarh 23 10 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 8 Delhi 1893 72 42 9 Goa 7 6 0 10 Gujarat 1376 93 53 11 Haryana 225 43 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 341 51 5 14 Jharkhand 34 0 2 15 Karnataka 384 104 14 16 Kerala 400 257 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1407 127 70 19 Maharashtra 3651 365 211 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 11 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 61 24 1 25 Puducherry 7 3 0 26 Punjab 202 27 13 27 Rajasthan 1351 183 11 28 Tamil Nadu 1372 365 15 29 Telengana 809 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 42 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 969 86 14 32 West Bengal 310 62 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 15712* 2231 507 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Nagaland patient shifted to Assam

Globally, nearly 23.17 lakh infections and over 1.59 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.