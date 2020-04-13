Coronavirus state-wise tally April 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 1,000

India has recorded 9,152 cases of the novel coronavirus and 308 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 7,987 are active cases while 856 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With 1,985 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,154) and Tamil Nadu (1,075).

While some states have extended the lockdown after April 14, the nationwide lockdown has not been officially extended yet.

The Centre might label the country's districts according to a colour code — red, orange and green, according to a report by NDTV.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 12 said that over 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally: