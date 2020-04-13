App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 13: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 1,000

With 1,985 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,154) and Tamil Nadu (1,075).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 9,152 cases of the novel coronavirus and 308 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 7,987 are active cases while 856 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 13 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

While some states have extended the lockdown after April 14, the nationwide lockdown has not been officially extended yet.

The Centre might label the country's districts according to a colour code — red, orange and green, according to a report by NDTV.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 12 said that over 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:

S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 72 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh427117
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands11100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2901
5Bihar64191
6Chandigarh2170
7Chhattisgarh31100
8Delhi11542724
9Goa750
10Gujarat5164425
11Haryana185293
12Himachal Pradesh32131
13Jammu and Kashmir24564
14Jharkhand1902
15Karnataka232576
16Kerala3761792
17Ladakh15100
18Madhya Pradesh532036
19Maharashtra1985217149
20Manipur210
21Mizoram100
22Odisha54121
23Puducherry710
24Punjab151511
25Rajasthan804213
26Tamil Nadu10755011
27Telangana504439
28Tripura200
29Uttarakhand3550
30Uttar Pradesh483465
31West Bengal152297
Total number of confirmed cases in India9152*857308
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Globally, over 1.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 114,000 deaths have been reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 08:37 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

