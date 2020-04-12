App
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 12: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra jump to 1,761

With 1,761 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,069) and Tamil Nadu (969).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 8,356 cases of the novel coronavirus and 273 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 7,367 are active cases while 716 patients have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 pm on April 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Reports suggest that the Centre is considering proposals from various states for the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Multiple states, such as Maharashtra and Odisha, have already announced extending the lockdown till the end of April.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India (including cured/migrated/death):
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh381116
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands11100
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2901
5Bihar6301
6Chandigarh1970
7Chhattisgarh1890
8Delhi10692519
9Goa750
10Gujarat4324422
11Haryana177293
12Himachal Pradesh3261
13Jammu and Kashmir20764
14Jharkhand1701
15Karnataka214376
16Kerala3641232
17Ladakh15100
18Madhya Pradesh532036
19Maharashtra1761208127
20Manipur210
21Mizoram100
22Odisha5021
23Puducherry710
24Punjab151511
25Rajasthan700213
26Tamil Nadu9694410
27Telengana504439
28Tripura200
29Uttarakhand3550
30Uttar Pradesh452455
31West Bengal134195
Total number of confirmed cases in India8356*716273
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

For the global update, check the dashboard by John Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center below:

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 09:11 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

