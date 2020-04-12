Coronavirus state-wise tally April 12: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra jump to 1,761

India has recorded 8,356 cases of the novel coronavirus and 273 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 7,367 are active cases while 716 patients have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 pm on April 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 1,761 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,069) and Tamil Nadu (969).

Reports suggest that the Centre is considering proposals from various states for the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Multiple states, such as Maharashtra and Odisha, have already announced extending the lockdown till the end of April.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 381 11 6 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 63 0 1 6 Chandigarh 19 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 8 Delhi 1069 25 19 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 432 44 22 11 Haryana 177 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 6 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4 14 Jharkhand 17 0 1 15 Karnataka 214 37 6 16 Kerala 364 123 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 532 0 36 19 Maharashtra 1761 208 127 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 50 2 1 23 Puducherry 7 1 0 24 Punjab 151 5 11 25 Rajasthan 700 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 969 44 10 27 Telengana 504 43 9 28 Tripura 2 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 452 45 5 31 West Bengal 134 19 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 8356* 716 273 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

For the global update, check the dashboard by John Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center below: