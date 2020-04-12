Coronavirus state-wise tally April 12: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra jump to 1,761

With 1,761 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,069) and Tamil Nadu (969).
India has recorded 8,356 cases of the novel coronavirus and 273 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 7,367 are active cases while 716 patients have been cured and discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 pm on April 12 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
With 1,761 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (1,069) and Tamil Nadu (969).
Reports suggest that the Centre is considering proposals from various states for the extension of the nationwide lockdown.
Multiple states, such as Maharashtra and Odisha, have already announced extending the lockdown till the end of April.
Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India (including cured/migrated/death):
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|381
|11
|6
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|10
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|29
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|63
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|19
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|1069
|25
|19
|9
|Goa
|7
|5
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|432
|44
|22
|11
|Haryana
|177
|29
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|32
|6
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|207
|6
|4
|14
|Jharkhand
|17
|0
|1
|15
|Karnataka
|214
|37
|6
|16
|Kerala
|364
|123
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|15
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|532
|0
|36
|19
|Maharashtra
|1761
|208
|127
|20
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|50
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|7
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|151
|5
|11
|25
|Rajasthan
|700
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|969
|44
|10
|27
|Telengana
|504
|43
|9
|28
|Tripura
|2
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|35
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|452
|45
|5
|31
|West Bengal
|134
|19
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|8356*
|716
|273
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
