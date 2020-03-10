App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus cases climb to 4 in Karnataka, 3 new reported

Six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala have also been reported, with the total number of the cases in the state now up to 12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infected people to four, Health Minister B Sriramulu said on March 10.

"So far four people have been confirmed for COVID-19. The patients as well as their family members have been quarantined..," Sriramulu said in a tweet. Running a hashtag of #CoronaVirusOutBreak, the minister said, "I appeal to the people to make sure that this disease does not spread further."

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar convened a meeting with the health department officials to assess preparedness and ensure public safety.

Close

News agency ANI, in the mean time, reported six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, with the total number of the cases in the state now up to 12. 

related news

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that classes and exams till seventh standard would remain suspended till March 31.

"Exams of Class 8, 9 and 10 will be conducted as per schedule. All vacation, tuition classes, anganvadis, Madrasas should be closed till March 31," Vijayan said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 01:01 pm

