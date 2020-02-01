Coronavirus can be treated with cow urine, dung: Hindu Mahasabha chief

Cow urine and cow dung can be used for treating novel coronavirus disease, Chakrapani Maharaj, President of Hindu Mahasabha said on January 31, according to an IANS report.

He added that a special yagna will be performed to "kill the novel coronavirus and end its effects on the world".

This comes at a time when one case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala, India.

"Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus," the report quotes Chakrapani as saying.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China increased to 259 on February 1.

The total confirmed cases surged to 11,791. This comes amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from China’s Hubei province — the epicentre of the virus.

This is the biggest increase since China began reporting the spread of the virulent virus on January 21.