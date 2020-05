On May 1, the government announced extension of nationwide lockdown for two more weeks starting from May 4. After reviewing the impact of lockdown measures to stem spread of coronavirus outbreak, government issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to further extend the lockdown, which was supposed to end on May 3. Ministry of Home Affairs also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities during this period based on the risk analysis in the districts into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. Here is the list of MHA guideline for Red Zone areas. (Image: News18 Creative)