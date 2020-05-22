Coronavirus | Amazon India to create close to 50,000 seasonal jobs to meet the surge in demand

With the rise in e-commerce industry amid coronavirus pandemic, Amazon India on May 22 announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal jobs across the country to meet surge in demand from people relying on its service.

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, it said in a statement.

They will join other thousands of associates and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers orders more efficiently, it said.

One thing we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy, said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

