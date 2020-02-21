App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: All 77 in Maharashtra isolation wards test negative

As per the health department data, 44,517 people have been screened at the airport till Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All 77 people kept in isolation wards in Maharashtra for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus since January 18 this year have tested negative, and 73 of them have been discharged, a state Health department official said on Friday.

The Naidu Hospital in Pune and Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital have two people each in isolation as on Friday, he added.

Close

"Till Friday, all 77 samples sent by the state have tested negative as per reports of Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV)," the health department official said.

related news

Since the outbreak of the virus in China and its spread across the globe through travellers, the Maharashtra government, acting on the guidelines issued by the Centre, has been placing people in isolation wards and screening those arriving at the Mumbai international airport from places affected by the outbreak.

As per the health department data, 44,517 people have been screened at the airport till Friday.

He said a 14-day follow-up of 279 people who arrived in the state from covid-19 affected areas was underway, adding that all arrivals from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, are being quarantined and tested even if they are not showing any symptoms.

"As on Friday, of the 279, the 14-day follow-up period of 170 has been completed," he informed.

Maharashtra has 39 isolation wards comprising 361 beds to tackle the virus outbreak presently.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 08:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.