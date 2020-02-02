App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Air India's second special flight lands in Delhi with 323 Indians from Wuhan

Wuhan is the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 300 people in China

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Air India evacuated 323 more Indians from Wuhan, China in its second special flight. The flight landed at the airport in New Delhi on February 2 morning.

Earlier, a special Air India Boeing 747 aircraft carrying 324 Indians had landed in the national capital on February 1.

Wuhan is the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 300 people in China.

An Air India spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that at 9.45 am, "323 passengers were there in the second special flight, which landed at Delhi airport just now."

Reports suggest that besides Indians, the special flight also carried seven people from Maldives.

Meanwhile, India’s second positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported in Kerala.

The patient has a travel history from China and been kept in isolation in a hospital. Reports suggest that the patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Also read - In-Depth | Coronavirus: The spread, the danger, the symptoms — and the social cost

This comes at a time when the death toll in China, related to the novel coronavirus jumped to 304 on February 2.

Chinese health officials have said that the total number of cases in China has climbed to 14,380.

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on February 1 in China, the country’s national health commission has said.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Air India #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

