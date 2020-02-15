App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: 83 under home quarantine in Odisha

The health and family welfare department has opened a control room which is functioning round the clock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Odisha government has placed 83 people who have returned from novel Coronavirus (nCoV) affected countries since January 15 under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, officials said on Friday.



A helpline number is also there to reply to the query of people on the disease.

The department has kept 80 beds at the SCB Medical College and Hospital ready for patients with suspected coronavirus but that wing is now empty after the discharge of three persons who tested negative to the disease, officials said.

"All the seven persons whose blood and swab samples were sent for examination, tested negative to the virus," an official said.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 08:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

