Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: 6.5 lakh people screened at Indian airports, 31 test positive

Compulsory screening of all incoming international passengers began from March 5, says aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative image)
Coronavirus (Representative image)

Indian authorities have screened nearly 6.5 lakh people at airports and detected 84 suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus, sending them for testing, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on March 6.

Up to 31 of the 84 cases were detected positive for coronavirus, he told reporters. “We discovered one case of coronavirus yesterday (March 5),” he said.

On March 5, the government imposed new restrictions on travel from Italy and South Korea as part of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Authorities shut all primary schools in New Delhi until the end of March.

Close

Puri said his ministry implemented universal screening of all incoming international passengers from the morning of March 5.

Airport authorities are screening all incoming international passengers at 30 airports today (March 6), he said, adding that the government is fully geared up for handling screening.

The government is following up on people who have come in contact with others detected with the virus. In one case, more than 80 people came in contact with “a positive coronavirus case,” he said.

The government is about to commence evacuation programme for Indians stuck in Iran, one of the many countries where the virus has spread.

Puri said his ministry is “severely truncating” the scope of annual aviation event named Wings 2020. But the government has no plans to cancel the event, he said.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 01:41 pm

