Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: 4 admitted in Nagpur hospital return home without informing authorities

According to police, the four persons were later traced and asked to return to the hospital. Their test results are awaited.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four persons admitted to a government-run hospital here for suspected coronavirus infection, returned home without informing the authorities, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late Friday night, they said.

According to police, the four persons were later traced and asked to return to the hospital. Their test results are awaited.

"Four persons, including two women, had come to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Friday morning to give their blood samples for suspected coronavirus infection. They were kept in the isolation ward. However, at night they left the hospital without informing the authorities," a police official said.

"We later traced them and contacted them on phone. They have been asked to return to the hospital. They told us that they were annoyed over the delay in getting the test results and also over sharing the toilet with coronavirus positive patients admitted in the hospital," he added.

So far, three persons have been found positive for coronavirus infection in Nagpur.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

