Coronavirus 2nd wave: Indian armed forces recall retired medical staff to work at COVID-19 facilities

As India battles the second COVID-19 wave, the armed forces have asked retired medicos to resume work in COVID-19 facilities nearest to their present place of residence.

All medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken premature retirement in the last 2 years are being recalled to work, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a PMO statement.

Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines, the statement said.

Rawat briefed Modi about this decision as they reviewed preparations and operations being undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the second wave of the pandemic raging across the country.

Rawat also informed the PM that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals and all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ & similar HQ of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

"The CDS informed the Prime Minister that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to compliment the doctors at the hospitals," the statement said.

Rawat also said they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians, where ever possible.

Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by Indian Air Force to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.

He also discussed with Rawat that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells may be instructed to coordinate the services of veterans to extend the reach to the maximum extent possible, including in remote areas, PMO said.