Corona Police: How cops are digging for pop culture, memes to educate 'covidiots'

Humour is believed to enable social cause in a unique yet effective way. This is probably why police departments of various states are resorting to popular culture and memes to spread awareness on coronavirus, maybe even as deterrents for those looking to violate lockdown guidelines.

The most recent example of this will be the Jaipur Police taking potshots at the remake of popular Delhi 6 track Masakali. The police department warned that people who are "unnecessarily roaming outside" and violating lockdown rules will be put in a room and "Masakali 2.0 will be played on loop".

Sharing the sentiment is Mumbai Police, which has always been on its A-game when it comes to knocking sense into youngsters using memes and pop culture.



Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020

This time, the city police has latched onto the new Netflix sensation – Money Heist. The simplistic and minimal post reads: "Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown:"

Punjab Police, on the other hand, infused a bit of 90's Bollywood music to grab people's attention into following rules. They took popular songs from Govinda's and Salman Khan's films to strike a chord:

One of the posts reads: "Even Sallu bhai would advise caution in these difficult times. Stay Home, Stay Safe. Don’t succumb to any temptation:"

Punjab police is quite the hit on TikTok as well, garnering over 5 million views on this music video.



Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolicepic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C

— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020



Why step out and create trouble when you can Netflix and chill? #Coronovirus spares none at all. Stay home, #StayHomeStaySafe #ArrestCorona pic.twitter.com/YwGRsbBtaq

— BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Nagpur Police took a leaf out of Bollywood too, and shared a meme on popular Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone- starrer Chennai Express. The post read:Bengaluru Police is nowhere behind, with classic memes promoting staying indoors to abide by the lockdown:In another one, the Bengaluru City Police uses a Marvel reference, even asking people to 'Netflix and chill':

According to experts, by using witty, intelligent and topical humour, police departments are positioning themselves as a brand that is not only humane, but also easily approachable during a crisis such as this.

With the digital penetration surpassing the 600-million mark in India, it is only smart that state authorities should leverage the internet to reach out to the masses.