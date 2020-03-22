Corona pandemic I Mumbai health dept asks police to track movements of people who returned from abroad

Public health authorities in Mumbai have approached the police to track the daily movements of people who returned to the city by air from abroad and are self quarantined to ensure they are confined to their homes and check the spread of the coronavirus.

They have shared with the police a list of such persons along with their addresses and mobile numbers, urging that “any non-compliance by the concerned (sic) persons should be dealt very strictly”, according to one such circular reviewed by Moneycontrol.

In the circular dated March 19, the Medical Officer of Health R/North Ward has shared a list of 138 persons with the senior police inspector of the MHB Colony police station. This police station has jurisdiction over some parts of Borivali West and full Dahisar West, two suburbs in north Mumbai.

All the persons in the list have their hands stamped, according to the circular issued under the aegis of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika Public Health Department. Last week, Maharashtra began stamping the hands of people flying into India with indelible ink to prevent the spread of the virus through communities.

The public health department has stressed that all the persons in the list, some of whom have tested negative for the virus and have travelled to Nepal, must not move out of their home for 15 days. It is unclear whether similar directives have gone to other police stations.

Medical teams at the Mumbai airport that screen passengers must inform them that government agencies would be monitoring them and they would be liable for punishment in case of non-compliance, according to the circular. It is unclear if the people in the MHB Colony list are aware of these instructions.