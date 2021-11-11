MARKET NEWS

Cornered by 4 girlfriends, West Bengal man attempts suicide

The man identified as Subhamoy Kar was dating all four women at the same time, according to a report

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
After a heated exchange of words, things spun out of control and the man consumed poison. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

After a heated exchange of words, things spun out of control and the man consumed poison. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

A man from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal allegedly attempted suicide after four women -- all claiming to be his girlfriends – together cornered him at his house.

The man identified as Subhamoy Kar was dating all four women at the same time, according to a Times of India report. The women found out that they had been fooled and contacted each other. They decided to pay him a visit together.

Two days after Kali Puja, a salesman at a local medical store in Cooch Behar's Jorpatki village, Kar was getting ready to return to work when the four women turned up at his doorstep, said the report.

According to the report, there was a heated exchange of words. Following this, things spun out of control and the man consumed poison after fleeing to his room.

Knowing about the incident, his neighbours rushed him to Mathabhanga hospital, from where he was later moved to Cooch Behar district hospital. The man is now undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger, said the report citing hospital sources.

The women were asked not to lodge a police complaint against him, it said.

Meanwhile, the man’s family refused from commenting on the matter, as per the report.
Tags: #India #west bengal
