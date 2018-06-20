Cops, journalists getting killed in J&K because of Mehbooba Mufti's soft approach: BJP's Ram Madhav

The BJP's decision to pull out from an alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir was precipitated by CM Mehbooba Mufti's stance on rising violence, the party's general secretary Ram Madhav said.

In an interview with News18, Madhav dismissed the suggestion the decision to end the three-year-old alliance was opportunistic.

The BJP and PDP, with 28 and 25 seats respectively, formed an unlikely alliance following J&K's assembly elections in December 2014, in which no party could reach the majority mark in 87-member house.

“It was a historic alliance. We do not believe in political untouchability. I agree that it was compulsion of the moment, but it was not an opportunistic alliance," Madhav said.

He added that the death of the then chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's in early 2016 was the first blow.

"Mufti described it as the coming together of the North and South poles," Madhav said, adding that the BJP tried its best to maintain the alliance and ensure that the government lasts its full term.

"I myself put in a lot of effort... but some alliances work and some don't," Madhav, who was seen as the architect of the alliance, said.

The BJP leader said due to rising violence in the valley and because Mehbooba was taking "no credible efforts" to restore peace in south Kashmir, the alliance came to a point where it became untenable.

"There were attacks in towns which didn’t happen earlier. We felt the need for a strong control over the situation... we wanted local body elections to be held. We had agreed to postpone them till April, but I don’t see the polls being conducted in the near future either,” he said.

On the murder of veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, Madhav said, “Policemen and journalists are being killed because of the soft approach. We don’t want that soft approach.”

The BJP leader, however, said he didn’t agree with the contention that 2018 has been the bloodiest year in the Valley. "I don't agree that 2018 was the bloodiest. Numbers show 2011-12 to be much worse than it is now."

The BJP, in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, made a sudden announcement that it had parted ways with the PDP and that it would push for Governor's Rule in the state.

National party president Amit Shah had called an urgent meeting of all J&K BJP ministers in New Delhi, following which the decision was announced.