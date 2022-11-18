 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COP27 informal draft omits India's proposal of phasing down all fossil fuels

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

The European Union's climate chief Frans Timmermans later told the media the 20-page document is a "compilation of submissions" and not a draft cover text.

The 27th UNFCCC conference of parties (COP27) is underway at the Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

The UN published an informal draft on Thursday and it doesn't mention phase down of all fossil fuels, a proposal that was put forward by India and supported by the European Union and many other countries at the ongoing UN climate summit.

The informal draft, described as a "non-paper" by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, expressed "deep regret" that developed countries, which have the most capabilities financially and technologically to lead in reducing their emissions, continue to fall short in doing so.

It encouraged "the continued efforts to accelerate measures towards the phase down of unabated coal power and phase out and rationalise inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, in line with national circumstances and recognising the need for support towards just transitions".

Nearly the same language was used in the Glasgow Climate deal last year.

When contacted, a spokesperson of the Environment Ministry said the Indian negotiators do not wish to comment "as negotiations are going on".