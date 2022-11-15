 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

COP27: India resists calls to raise ambitions, says rich nations must reach net zero before 2030

PTI
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.

COP27

India firmly resisted calls for developing countries to raise ambitions at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt, saying "goalposts are being shifted constantly", while rich nations have "enormously" failed in delivering the technology and financial resources needed for low-carbon development.

Making an intervention at the "Ministerial High-Level Roundtable on Pre-2030 Ambition", Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the historical cumulative emissions of countries should be the measure of their responsibility to raise ambitions and that some developed nations "must reach net zero even before 2030" as their goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 is "not enough at all".

Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.

"Our understanding is that the Annex-I Parties have not met their pre-2020 commitments together and several individually as well. But the real question, according to the best science, is the cumulative emissions until 2030. So pre-2030 ambition must be measured in terms of whether countries are staying within their fair share of the carbon budget, taking note of both the historical period and in the future," he said.

The developed countries must take the lead in raising ambitions as the bulk of finance and technology is available with them.

The convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement both recognise this, but "we have not had adequate action", the minister said.