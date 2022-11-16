 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COP27: Climate talks get boost from G20 declaration

Nov 16, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

The boost came as talks among nearly the 200 nations at the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh risked stalling out over core issues like climate finance and limiting planetary warming at 1.5C, the point at which scientists fear far more severe climate change impacts will be unleashed.

(Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Support for an ambitious global warming deal by world leaders during a G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday has given a lift to climate negotiations at the COP27 summit running in parallel in Egypt.

A G20 declaration on Wednesday said "we will play our part fully in implementing" last year's Glasgow Climate Pact, under which countries pledged to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial times.

"We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C. This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries," the leaders said in a declaration at the end of their Bali summit.

Delegates in Egypt have been watching the G20 summit closely for signs rich nations are willing to make new commitments on climate change, even as their focus is distracted by other crises like Russia's war on Ukraine and rampant inflation.

"We welcome this declaration, but it means all G20 countries must raise the ambition of their 2030 targets by this year or next, to ensure the climate doesn't overshoot the 1.5 degree temperature target," said Ghana delegate Henry Kokofu, who also represents the Climate Vulnerable Forum.