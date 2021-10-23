MARKET NEWS

English
India

COP26: India to seek compensation for losses caused by climate disasters

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
(Image: Shutterstock)

India is set to raise the topic of compensation to developing nations for the losses caused by climate disasters. The environment ministry said that India stands with other low-income and developing nations on the matter and the compensation clause will be negotiated at the upcoming United Nation's climate summit.

"Our ask is this: there should be a compensation for expenses incurred, and it should be borne by developed nations," said Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as quoted by Bloomberg.

COP26 | If not net-zero, then what?

The UK will host the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

COP26 holds significance this year as it is expected to discuss the status of the climate finance promises made by the developed nations to the developing nations.

Close

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the UN climate summit, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav confirmed on October 22.

India has time and again maintained that it is suffering because of the mistakes of others and is not responsible for climate change.

Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

Under the Copenhagen Accord, developed countries committed to a goal of mobilising 100 billion US dollar a year by 2020 to help developing countries mitigate climate change.

At present, India is the third-largest emitter in the world on an annual basis, meaning it will also have to contribute to the fund.

"Even if India's pay-in for damages were roughly 4 percent, the country would stand to get a larger pay-out for the losses it will incur," Gupta said, adding that if India may be willing to contribute.

India has reiterated that the countries responsible for climate change should finance what they have committed to and make technology available at an affordable cost.

Under the Paris Agreement, India has three quantifiable nationally determined contributions (NDCs), which include lowering the emissions intensity of its GDP by 33-35 percent compared to 2005 levels by 2030; increase total cumulative electricity generation from fossil free energy sources to 40 percent by 2030 and create additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tons through additional forest and tree cover.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #climate #environment #India #world
first published: Oct 23, 2021 10:26 am

