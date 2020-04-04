Coronavirus lockdown | PM Modi shares Vajpayee's famous poem to remind people to light diyas on Sunday night

Modi had on April 3 urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 shared a video clip of BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his famous poem, to remind people to light up lamps on the night of April 5 to show the country's "collective resolve" to fight coronavirus. "Aao diya jalayen" (come let's light the lamp), Modi tweeted.
आओ दीया जलाएं। pic.twitter.com/6sc5bplbVy
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020
"Aao phir se diya jalayen" is an iconic poem by the former prime minister.
In the brief clip, Vajpayee is seen reciting the poem from a stage.
First Published on Apr 4, 2020 02:25 pm