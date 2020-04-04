App
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | PM Modi shares Vajpayee's famous poem to remind people to light diyas on Sunday night

Modi had on April 3 urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 shared a video clip of BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee reciting his famous poem, to remind people to light up lamps on the night of April 5 to show the country's "collective resolve" to fight coronavirus. "Aao diya jalayen" (come let's light the lamp), Modi tweeted.

"Aao phir se diya jalayen" is an iconic poem by the former prime minister.

In the brief clip, Vajpayee is seen reciting the poem from a stage.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Narendra Modi #Politics

