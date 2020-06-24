App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cooperative banks to be brought under RBI supervision

The decision assumes significance amid lakhs of depositors facing problems after a scam in the multi-state Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Banks.

PTI

The government on Wednesday said all cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks will come under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India, a development aimed at providing comfort to depositors of these banks.

"Urban cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the RBI supervision process applicable to commercial banks," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing media about the Cabinet decisions.

"Depositor will be assured his money is safe," he said.

Close

He said an ordinance in this regard will be promulgated.

related news

There are about 1,482 crore urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks with a depositors base of about 8.6 crore.

The decision assumes significance amid lakhs of depositors facing problems after a scam in the multi-state Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Banks.

Earlier, the Cabinet had approved amendment to Banking Regulation Act to strengthen cooperative banks and avoid PMC Bank like crisis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #banking #Business #cooperative banks #India #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Vasai couple gives up wine and food, donates 50 beds to COVID-19 facility on wedding day

Vasai couple gives up wine and food, donates 50 beds to COVID-19 facility on wedding day

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional TB deaths in India: Study

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

Patanjali COVID-19 'cure': Experts ask company to come clean on clinical trials, provide data

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.