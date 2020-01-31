App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Convicts' lawyer challenged me, said they will never be executed, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

Earlier today, a Delhi court stayed the hanging of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case. The trial court postponed the execution of the death warrant till further notice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, on January 31, said that the lawyer of the four death-row convicts, whose execution has been postponed till further notice, "challenged" her saying that the convicts will "never be executed".

"The convict's lawyer challenged me and said that the hanging will never happen," the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder victim told CNN News18.

"I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convict," she added.

Close

related news

"This system has let us down but I still believe in the law. I will fight till the end," Asha Devi said.

Nirbhaya's lawyer, Seema Khushwaha also said that she was disappointed with the judgement, but added that the fight will continue "till they are hanged".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too expressed his disappointment and said that the convicts should be hanged "immediately". Tweeting in Hindi, Kejriwal said that our laws need to be "amended so that in cases of rapes, hanging takes place within six months".


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 07:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirbhaya Case

