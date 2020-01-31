Convicts' lawyer challenged me, said they will never be executed, says Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, on January 31, said that the lawyer of the four death-row convicts, whose execution has been postponed till further notice, "challenged" her saying that the convicts will "never be executed".

"The convict's lawyer challenged me and said that the hanging will never happen," the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder victim told CNN News18.

"I will continue my fight. The government will have to execute the convict," she added.

Earlier today, a Delhi court stayed the hanging of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case. The trial court postponed the execution of the death warrant till further notice.

"This system has let us down but I still believe in the law. I will fight till the end," Asha Devi said.

Nirbhaya's lawyer, Seema Khushwaha also said that she was disappointed with the judgement, but added that the fight will continue "till they are hanged".



मुझे दुख है की निर्भया के अपराधी कानून के दाँव पेंच ढूंढ कर फांसी को टाल रहे है। उनको फांसी तुरंत होनी चाहिए। हमे हमारे कानून में संशोधन करने की सख्त जरूरत है ताकि रेप के मामलों में फांसी 6 महीने के अंदर हो।

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020