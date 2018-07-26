App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Convert aged coaches into restaurants: Railway Board

The board in its letter has said rail museums and heritage parks that witness substantial footfall, has the potential to increase its revenue and generate additional employment by opening rail coach restaurants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Railway Board has instructed its zones to convert overaged coaches into rail-themed restaurants to generate revenue and provide employment.

The board in its letter has said rail museums and heritage parks that witness substantial footfall, has the potential to increase its revenue and generate additional employment by opening rail coach restaurants.

"Railways might convert and refurbish its overage coaches into rail theme-based restaurants to cater to the general public," a senior official said.

Citing the example of the Shan-e-Bhopal -- India's first multi-cuisine rail-coach restaurant located in Bhopal -- the board said such eateries were popular among tourists and the general public.

related news

The design and layout may be decided by engaging agencies in the field of architecture and hospitality sector, the letter said. The zones should formulate proposals and sanction appropriate works for rejuvenation and be strengthening railway museums, heritage parks, galleries, providing facilities for differently-abled visitors and installation of CCTV cameras, it added.

The letter has also listed a protocol to be followed in restoring vintage saloons and coaches in museums, which require regular up-keep and periodic refurbishing. It has instructed assessment of such coaches by professional agencies to formulate a detailed report of their current status of preservation and work needed for restoration.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had floated a plan to lease out eight royal saloons to private hotel chains or tour operators. Last December, it had floated an expression of interest (EoI), seeking proposals from private firms to refurbish the bogeys and operate them as restaurants on a revenue-sharing model on a 25-year lease. On January 9, representatives of five of the country's top catering chains, besides an internationally-known travel firm, had showed interest.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.