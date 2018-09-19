App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Conversion by illegal and unfair means wrong: Mohan Bhagwat

He pitched for greater development of the state, saying it was essential to bring its people into the mainstream.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said conversion by illegal and unfair means was wrong. Responding to a range of questions on the last day of the three-day outreach conclave, he said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh does not accept Article 370 and 35-A of the Constitution which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a question, Bhagwat said there is no anger against Hindutva and its acceptance is increasing across the world

To a query on women safety and rising incidents of rape, he said we have to create an environment where women feel safe and secure. Men, he said, have to learn to respect women.

He also said the LGBTQ community should not be isolated as they are part of society. But at the same time, gay rights is not the only pressing issue which should be debated.
