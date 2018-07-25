Controller of Examination gets the boot for printing degrees of flunked students

The printing of degrees for failed students registered in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has caused an uproar in Aurangabad. Digambar Netke, the Controller of Examination (CoE) who was responsible for this act, is now relieved from his post.

Confirming the report, a senior university official said, “Digambar Netke, the CoE, along with the computer operator Ishtiyak Khan, who were found responsible for the lapse by a committee constituted to probe the matter, have been removed from their posts”.

Walmik Sarwade, a senior faculty member and head of the committee said, “the blunder could have been avoided if both CoE and computer programmer had paid proper attention towards their duties. We found them guilty and therefore relieved from their posts,” as reported by The Times of India.

This mistake by the CoE of BAMU welcomed protests by the students. B.A Chopade, Vice-chancellor was targeted by a group of students who protested against the treachery. However, he pleaded innocence and said, “The CoE is at the helm of entire affairs being head by the department”. The authorities confirmed that the degrees were not handed to the students.