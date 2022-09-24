Continuous rainfall causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Gurugram

A part of the IFFCO chowk service road here caved in due to the continuous rainfall that has been battering the Delhi-NCR for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Intermittent rainfall led to waterlogging that caused traffic jams at multiple stretches in the city.

According to officials, traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were pressed into action to manage the traffic and drain the water. Despite which, the traffic was slow on different stretches, mainly at the service lane of the highway near Narsinghpur. While GMDA declared the closure of all Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) across the underpasses in the city for public use during the rainfall, the traffic police issued an advisory about diversion and congestion.

"As per the directions of District Administration issued ahead of the monsoon season, all Non Motorised Transport (NMT) across the underpasses in the city had been closed for public use during monsoon. Main carriageway for vehicular movement is operational," GMDA said in its advisory on Twitter. "Commuters on NH8 from Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf course extension, Vatika Chowk and SPR," Gurugram Traffic Police said in its advisory on Twitter.

"Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. This way will be free from water logging and they will be able to avoid slowing of Traffic at Narsinghpur water overflow and logging on Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow," read the advisory. Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP, traffic said the situation on roads across the city was better today. Our cops are deployed at all key points and make an effort for smooth traffic. The cops are also helping to remove the water from the roads.

A part of the service road of IFFCO chowk caved in late Friday night. After getting information, the GMDA and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) reached the spot and barricaded the stretch. "The road caved in due to leakage in the GMDA sewer line. Immediate corrective measures have been taken. Proper black top will be done once inclement weather subsides," said Nirman Jambulkar, project director of NHAI.

Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places, including the service lane of the highway near Narsinghpur, as the rain started on Saturday morning. Intermittent rain continued till evening and waterlogged more than 50 areas.

Meanwhile, a major accident was averted after a boundary wall collapsed in Sector 38 due to rains. No one was hurt in the incident. The city also faced power cuts and a shortage of milk as its supply was affected due to rains.