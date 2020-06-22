App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Containment zones in Delhi to be mapped again to better manage COVID-19 situation: MHA

The committee also suggested that there will be vigorous contact tracing of COVID-19 positive cases and such contacts will be quarantined, said the ministry in a statement.

PTI
File image
File image

A high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 21 recommended mapping of all containment zones in Delhi again for better management of the COVID-19 situation and vigorous contact tracing positive cases. The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the recommendations of VK Paul Committee.

The committee has recommended mapping of containment zones in Delhi again and a strict vigil on activities inside such areas, the home ministry said in a statement.

The committee also suggested that there will be vigorous contact tracing of COVID-19 positive cases and such contacts will be quarantined, it said.

The report of the committee was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

In the meeting, Shah advised the Delhi government to implement the report.

The committee headed by VK Paul, member Niti Aayog, was set up by Shah on June 14.

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 10:42 am

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

