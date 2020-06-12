App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Containment zone tag to go if no case found for 14 days in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

He said that there were around 3,900 containment zones across the state at present.

PTI
Representative image
An area tagged as a COVID-19 containment zone will be de-notified if no new infected patient is found there for 14 days in a row instead of the earlier protocol of 28 days, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said that as per the protocol till now, a containment zone comes to an end when no new COVID-19 patient is found there for 28 days in a row.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The minister reiterated that no movement from and towards a containment zone is allowed except for essential services.

The restrictions in the containment zones continue even though other parts of the state have been unlocked in a phased manner, he said.

"Now, the period over which a containment zone is de- notified has been reduced to 14 days from 28 days. This means, if no new patient is found in a containment zone for 14 days in a row, it will be de-notified," he said.

"The barricades there will be removed and people can then step outside like those in other areas," the NCP leader said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:55 pm

