Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Contact Indian students stranded in Iran after coronavirus outbreak: Delhi HC to Centre

Justice Navin Chawla told the Centre that the court will not tolerate non-compliance of its direction to contact the students and said it wants a report on that aspect on March 17, the next date of hearing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on March 12 to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Justice Navin Chawla told the Centre that the court will not tolerate non-compliance of its direction to contact the students and said it wants a report on that aspect on March 17, the next date of hearing.

The court directed the ministries of home, external affairs, health and aviation, represented by central government's standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, to come up with a positive plan regarding evacuation of the students.

The court was hearing a plea moved by the parents of the Indian students who are stranded in Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak, seeking directions to the Centre to evacuate them.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #India #Indian students #Iran

