Contact Indian students stranded in Iran after coronavirus outbreak: Delhi HC to Centre

Justice Navin Chawla told the Centre that the court will not tolerate non-compliance of its direction to contact the students and said it wants a report on that aspect on March 17, the next date of hearing.
The Delhi High Court directed the Centre on March 12 to ensure that the Indian embassy in Iran gets in touch with the Indian students stranded there in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The court directed the ministries of home, external affairs, health and aviation, represented by central government's standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia, to come up with a positive plan regarding evacuation of the students.
