English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Makes A Smart Recovery
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp to apply for subsidy.

    PTI
    September 14, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said online and offline methods will be made available to consumers to opt for power subsidy from Wednesday.

    At a press conference here, he said power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from today.

    Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidy in Delhi. Those who want to avail subsidy will get a form to apply. They can also give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp to apply for subsidy.

    Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy, he added.

    Kejriwal also claimed that the BJP approached 10 MLAs of the AAP government in Punjab and alleged it was buying MLAs and breaking governments.

    Close

    The ruling AAP in Punjab on Tuesday accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state.

    The Punjab had BJP dubbed the allegations as “baseless” and “bundle of lies” and said AAP is trying to divert attention of people from its “failures”
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #consumers #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #power subsidy
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 01:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.