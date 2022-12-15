 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consumer protection authority seeks explanation from Flipkart on sale of acid

Dec 15, 2022 / 09:21 PM IST

The explanation follows reports that in the recent acid attack on a girl in Dwarka, Delhi, the accused had bought acid from Flipkart.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sought explanation from e-commerce player Flipkart regarding sale of acid on its online platform, sources said.

Flipkart has been asked to give explanation within the next seven days.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platforms.

The Delhi Police had also issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid was procured from the e-commerce firm.

In the letter, sources said that the authority has mentioned that it has come to the notice of the CCPA that in a recent case of acid attack in Delhi, the accused purchased the acid from Flipkart.