Consumer interest watchdog CCPA issues notices to Flipkart, Meesho for sale of acid on their platforms

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

The notices follow reports that in the recent acid attack on a girl in Dwarka, Delhi, the accused had bought acid from Flipkart.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent notices to e-commerce players Flipkart and meesho.com for gross violations of norms relating to sale of acid on their platforms.

On Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platforms. The Delhi Police had also issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid was procured from the e-commerce firm.

"CCPA has sent notices to two e-commerce entities, namely Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and Fashnear Technologies Pvt Ltd (meesho.com) for gross violations relating to sale of acid reported on their platforms. It has directed these entities to furnish detailed responses within 7 days," Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement.

Any non-compliance by these e-commerce entities with the directions of CCPA's notices will be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it added.

CCPA, on a suo moto examination of online sale of corrosive acids, came across Meesho and found it to be selling such acids in violation of directions of the Supreme Court as well as an advisory issued by the home ministry, the ministry said.