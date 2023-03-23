 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Consumer gets detergent soap instead of iPhone; Flipkart, retailer ordered to pay Rs 25,000 compensation

Mar 23, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

This payment will be apart from the refund of Rs 48,999 that the consumer Harsha S, a student from the district headquarters town of Koppal in Karnataka, had paid for the iPhone.

A Consumer Commission has ordered e-commerce major Flipkart and a retailer to pay Rs 25,000 for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and causing mental agony and physical harassment to a consumer who was delivered a bar of detergent soap and small keypad phone instead of the iPhone he had ordered.

Harsha approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Koppal, against Flipkart Internet Private Limited and Sane Retails complaining that he was sent a small keypad phone and a 'Nirma' soap instead of an Apple iPhone he had ordered online.

He alleged in his complaint, which dates back to 2021, that he had paid Rs 48,999 and demanded refund and also compensation for deficiency of service and mental agony he underwent.