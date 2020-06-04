App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Construction firms wooing migrant workers with air tickets, SOPs

A senior official of a city-based infrastructure company said the shortage of workers is forcing companies to resort to poaching by luring them with lucrative offers.

PTI

Unable to meet their deadlines due to labour shortage following return of migrant workers to their home states, several construction firms here have started wooing them back, offering flight tickets and also extra payments.

A senior official of a city-based infrastructure company said the shortage of workers is forcing companies to resort to poaching by luring them with lucrative offers.

The senior vice-president of Prestige Group (business operations-Hyderabad) R Suresh Kumar told that one of their contractors has booked flight tickets to bring back 10 carpenters from Patna to Hyderabad.

Close

He justified the move saying that though the timeline for execution of real estate projects has been extended by the regulator RERA, some of the firms like his are determined to complete them possibly on time.

related news

Currently, the Bengaluru-based Prestige Group is involved in three projects in Hyderabad.

"We had about 2,300 workers at our sites. Now, we have about 700. We are putting in all our efforts to see the required workforce is placed at the sites. The aim is to see the projects are completed on time and the product delivered to the customer," he said.

The Telangana government had earlier said there were about 3.5 lakh migrant labourers working in the state before the lockdown.

However, most of them have gone back as the lockdown was continued. Some even walked hundreds of kilometers to get back to their homes.

Though the Centre has allowed construction activity to start with the available labour at the work sites, the sudden shortage of manpower is forcing some companies to resort to poaching.

"All are in desperate times. Poaching of workers also started as firms want to complete their projects and get back stalled bills," a senior official of a construction firm said.

An official of Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department said about 1,200 workers at the Polavaram project suddenly left last month forcing Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the contractor for the project, to arrange special trains to bring labourers from other states.

The official said the workers had left even rejecting the offer of Rs 10,000 over and above their payment.

Sources in MEIL said about 1,000 workers have come back so far and another 1,800 are expected within a week at the project site.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #migrants #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Govt mulling making large firms disclose MSME dues: Nitin Gadkari

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.