you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Constitution our guiding light, led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi

"Decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground," the PM added

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 asserted that the Constitution of India is the government's "guiding light."

PM Modi made the statement while addressing audience via video conference on the occasion of the 90th birthday celebrations of Revered (Rev.) Joseph Mar Thoma.

"The government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians. The government's guiding light is the Constitution of India," he said.

The prime minister added, "We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground. It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account."

related news

Rev. Joseph Mar Thoma is the Metropolitan (Indian Orthodox Church) in Pathanamthitta, Kerala.

The prime minister said the Mar Thoma Church is closely linked with the noble ideals of Saint Thomas, the Apostle of Lord Christ. "It is with this spirit of humility that the Mar Thoma Church has worked to bring a positive difference in the lives of fellow Indians. They have done so much in areas such as healthcare and education," he said, adding that Rev. Joseph Mar Thoma has devoted his life for the betterment of the society and the nation.

The prime minister also added that Joseph Mar Thoma has been particularly passionate about removal of poverty and women empowerment.

Further addressing concerns around growing coronavirus cases, PM Modi cautioned that people cannot let their guards down. "India's recovery rate is rising. The people-driven fight has given good results so far. But we have to in fact, be even more careful now. Wearing masks, following social distancing, avoiding crowded places remain important," he said.

The prime minister also added that the country-wide lockdown, a "people-driven fight" and several initiatives taken by the government has placed India is much better spot compared to many other nations.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

