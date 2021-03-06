English
Delhi Board of School Education approved by state govt, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Laying out the government's plan, Kejriwal stated that in the academic session 2021-22, around 20-25 schools will be included in the education board.

Moneycontrol News
March 06, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, like other states, will now have its own school education board- Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The constitution of the board was approved in a cabinet meeting on March 6.

Laying out the government's plan, Kejriwal stated that in the academic session 2021-22, around 20-25 schools will be included in the education board. “There are around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools in Delhi. All government schools and most private schools here (in Delhi) are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board,” Kejriwal said.

These 20-25 schools will then be disaffiliated from CBSE and be affiliated to DBSE. The chief minister also mentioned that the schools will be selected after discussion with principals, teachers and parents.

"We hope that all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to this Board within 4-5 years," he added.

Explaining the constitution of the board, Kejriwal said that it will have two bodies and will be headed by a CEO. One will be the governing body which will be chaired by Delhi's education minister and the other will be the executive body that will look after the day-to-day functions.

Close

Kejriwal added that both the governing and the executive body will have experts from the education sector, bureaucrats, and principals of both government and private schools.

Last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board.

(With inputs from ANI)
TAGS: #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Education #education #India
first published: Mar 6, 2021 04:51 pm

