Constitution Day: Shiv Sena MPs to boycott joint sitting of Parliament today

Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs), on November 25, met Indian National Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and told her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day.

This boycott is to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. This visit by Shiv Sena MPs to 10 Janpath is perhaps the first such meeting between members of the ideologically opposite parties at the official residence of Sonia Gandhi, according to news agency PTI.

Constitution Day event

The Centre is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas', on November 26, in Parliament’s Central Hall. This is to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption by the Constituent Assembly.

Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said the MPs met Sonia Gandhi and conveyed to her that the party will be with the opposition in its protest against the developments in Maharashtra.

Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, who had recently quit from the Union Cabinet amid the political developments in Maharashtra, Rahul Shewale and Anil Desai also visited with Kirtikar.

Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present during the meeting, Kirtikar said.

"The government has murdered the Constitution in Maharashtra. After directions from party chief Uddhav Thackeray, we will be boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day," a PTI report quoted him as saying.

The Congress, Left parties, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing of a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister, according to reports.

The Congress-NCP-Sena are currently fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court of India (SC) over government formation in Maharashtra.

On November 23, Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were administered oath of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, rattling the three parties who were giving final touches to the government formation in the state.