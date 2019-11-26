Constitution Day: Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, boycott Parliament joint session

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena, skipped a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Constitution Day on November 26 to mark their protest against the BJP's alleged high-handedness in Maharashtra.

Upset over political developments in the state, the opposition parties, including the DMK, the SP, NCP and the Left parties, boycotted Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament and held a joint protest in front of the Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex.

In a first, the Shiv Sena supported the Congress in the protest.

The protest was led by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi led the protesters in taking a pledge to uphold the Constitution. She read out the Preamble and resolved to stand by the fundamental values of the Constitution.

Among the leaders who joined in were DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, TMC's Saugata Roy and NCP's Majeed Memon. The RJD and the IUML also participated in the protests.

"Bullies' & 'Blackmailer' acting as unbridled rulers can't subjugate Constitutional ethos," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

"We the people observe #ConstitutionDay every 26th November... Let's resolve today - the soul of Constitution shall not be mortgaged to an autocratic govt blinded by insatiable lust for power," he added.

Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke their mind on the occasion.

Congratulating all Indians on Constitution Day, Rahul Gandhi echoed Sonia Gandhi in saying he resolved to save the fundamental values of the Constitution.

"We salute the contributions made by the members of our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter to say that people in power today are trying to disregard the values of the Constitution and weaken the people's strength in democracy by expanding the role of money power.